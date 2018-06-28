Catholic World News

Catholic refugees slowly return to Myanmar’s Kayah State

June 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Myanmar as a whole is 88% Buddhist and 6% Christian, but Kayah State is 48% Buddhist and 48% Christian.

