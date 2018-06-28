Catholic World News

Teen admits setting fire to historic Minnesota parish

June 28, 2018

» Continue to this story on Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

CWN Editor's Note: The church (photograph), built in 1899, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

