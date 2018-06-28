Catholic World News

Jordan’s King Abdullah II awarded Templeton Prize

June 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The prize, whose laureates include Mother Teresa and Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, honors spiritual contributions to humanity. King Abdullah “has done more to seek religious harmony within Islam and between Islam and other religions than any other living political leader,” the Templeton Foundation stated.

