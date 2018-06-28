Catholic World News

Pakistanis hopeful as Pope Francis elevates country’s 2nd-ever cardinal

June 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal-designate Joseph Coutts of Karachi, the nation’s largest city, said that “anybody can be a victim of blasphemy (laws)” in Pakistan. “The law is being misused so freely and there is total emotionalism in it ... Today it is the Christians. Tomorrow it will be another weaker community who is a target of society’s discrimination and injustice.”

