Russian Orthodox patriarch congratulates Erdogan on re-election

June 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “I highly appreciate your firm decision to continue the uncompromising struggle against international terrorism which is challenging humanity and jeopardizing the bases of statehood, social order and peaceful life,” Patriarch Kirill of Moscow wrote following the Turkish strongman’s re-election.

