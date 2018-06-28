Catholic World News

Christians in Pakistani village demand right to pray in their church

June 28, 2018

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: “They forced us to remove all religious symbols from the present building and to use the church only as a residence and conduct prayers in our own homes,” a Protestant pastor said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!