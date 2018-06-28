Catholic World News

Bishops ‘disappointed’ by Supreme Court’s travel-ban decision

June 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The travel ban targets Muslims for exclusion, which goes against our country’s core principle of neutrality when it comes to people of faith,” said the chairmen of two USCCB committees. “We are disappointed in the Court’s ruling because it failed to take into account the clear and unlawful targeting of a specific religious group by the government.”

