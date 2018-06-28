Catholic World News

Pope Francis: ‘God has special place in heart for disabled people’

June 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope made his remarks to members of the Deaf Catholic Youth Initiative of the Americas and a delegation from the Special Olympics.

