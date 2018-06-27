Catholic World News

German bishops publish disputed policy on intercommunion

June 27, 2018

» Continue to this story on OnePeterFive

CWN Editor's Note: The German bishops’ conference has released a policy calling for the reception of Communion by non-Catholic spouses of Catholics. In a nod to a Vatican directive that the policy should not be promulgated by the bishops’ conference, the German bishops issued the document as a set of guidelines, which individual bishops are free to accept. The document is not signed by, or attributed to, the bishops’ conference.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!