Catholic World News

CDF will not offer opinion on women deacons, prefect says

June 27, 2018

» Continue to this story on La Stampa

CWN Editor's Note: The prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) has said that his office will not advise Pope Francis on the question of whether or not women could be ordained as deacons. Archbishop (soon to be Cardinal) Luis Ladaria explained that the Pope asked the CDF to research the more specific question of the role played by women who were known as deacons in the early Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!