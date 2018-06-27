Catholic World News

Vatican launches international conference on ecology

June 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We know the impact of everything happening: the ice caps melting, the sea levels rising, islands disappearing, the hurricanes becoming more and more violent,” Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, said at a press conference (video). “What does it take to decide to make a change?”

