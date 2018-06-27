Catholic World News

Cardinal Müller: ‘We are experiencing conversion to the world, instead of to God’

June 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “To many bishops, the truth of revelation and of the Catholic profession of faith is just one more variable in intra-ecclesial power politics,” said Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller, who served as prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith from 2012 to 2017.

