Iraq’s cardinal-designate discusses Islam

June 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “I never imagined that such terrible things could happen to our people,” Patriarch Louis Raphaël I Sako, head of the Chaldean Catholic Church, said of ISIS. Criticizing a “politicized” Islam as well as “Islamophobia,” he said that Christians should help Islam “to open up, to help it develop a new reading of the sacred texts, a realistic reading that puts them in their historical and cultural context.”

