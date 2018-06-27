Catholic World News

France’s secularism is not an anti-religion, French president says

June 27, 2018

» Continue to this story on @EmmanuelMacron

CWN Editor's Note: In Rome for an audience with Pope Francis, President Emmanuel Macron, in a French-language tweet, offered an irenic interpretation of the nation’s century-old governing principle of laïcité (secularity).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!