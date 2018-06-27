Catholic World News

Russian Orthodox patriarch congratulates World Council of Churches on anniversary

June 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis recently made an ecumenical pilgrimage to Geneva for the 70th anniversary of the World Council of Churches. The Catholic Church is not a member; the Russian Orthodox Church joined the body in 1961.

