Catholic World News

Society of Catholic Scientists examines ‘the human mind and physicalism’

June 27, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Founded in 2016, the Society of Catholic Scientists has grown to 600 members and recently held its second conference.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!