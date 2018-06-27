Catholic World News

Syria’s Christians reckon with survival

June 27, 2018

» Continue to this story on Sojourners

CWN Editor's Note: The conflict in Syria continues: in recent days, Israel attacked an Iranian arms depot at the Damascus airport, and the Syrian army, with Russian assistance, made gains in southwestern Syria, with 45,000 people fleeing the fighting.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!