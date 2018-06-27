Catholic World News

Report: Nicaraguan bishops helped avert massacre in rebel city

June 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (6/27 Italian edition) devoted prominent front-page coverage to continued government repression in Nicaragua. Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes will discuss the crisis with Pope Francis in a private audience.

