French President Macron has warm meeting with Pontiff

June 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: President Emmanuel Macron of France met on June 26 with Pope Francis, for a cordial exchange that touched on Church-state relations, migration, and disarmament. The meeting saw the lengthiest private conversation to date between Pope Francis and a visiting head of state. After his session with the Pontiff, Macron went to the basilica of St. John Lateran, where he received the title of honorary canon of the basilica: a title traditionally conferred on French presidents.

