Cleared of misconduct, former pastor of St. John Cantius remains suspended

June 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Father C. Frank Phillips will not be restored to his post as pastor of St. John Cantius parish in Chicago, despite a review-board finding that cleared him of misconduct charges. The Archdiocese of Chicago announced that Father Phillips would remain suspended from ministry because of other unspecified violations of “standards of behavior.”

