Supreme Court backs pregnancy-help centers in challenge to California law

June 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The US Supreme Court has struck down a portion of a California law that requires pregnancy-help centers to provide women with promotional material about abortion. Writing for a 5-4 majority, Justice Clarence Thomas said: “California cannot co-opt the licensed facilities to deliver its message.” The decision, on free-speech grounds, suggests that pro-life forces will also succeed to challenging similar legislation in Illinois and in Hawaii.

