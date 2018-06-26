Catholic World News

Pope fills 2 Vatican positions

June 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Nunzio Galantino, 69, the secretary-general of the Italian Episcopal Conference since 2013, replaces Cardinal Domenico Calcagno, 75, as president of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See. Father—now Archbishop—José Tolentino Calaça de Mendonça, 53, vice-rector of the Catholic University of Portugal, is the new archivist and librarian of the Holy Roman Church; on September 1, he will replace Archbishop Jean-Louis Bruguès, OP, 74.

