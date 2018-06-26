Catholic World News

Pope Francis ‘equates’ 4 cardinals with the 7 current cardinal-bishops

June 26, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The College of Cardinals is composed of cardinal-bishops, cardinal-priests, and cardinal-deacons. In general, cardinal-priests are bishops who lead dioceses, while cardinal-deacons are bishops who work in the Roman Curia. For the past century, seven cardinals have been honored with the title of cardinal-bishop, corresponding to Rome’s seven suburbicarian sees; the cardinal-bishops elect a dean and vice-dean from their own rank. Currently, all seven are over 80 years old. Pope Francis has “equated” four cardinals “in all respects” with the cardinal-bishops; the four are Cardinal Pietro Parolin (Secretary of State) and three prefects of congregations (Cardinals Leonardo Sandri, Marc Ouellet, and Fernando Filoni).

