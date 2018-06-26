Catholic World News

Vatican prefect condemns drug trafficking in message on drug abuse

June 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The lacerating drama of drugs is an evil that threatens the dignity and freedom to act of every person, and progressively breaks down the image that the Creator has formed in us,” Cardinal Peter Turkson said in a message for the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. “This scourge must be strongly condemned as it is fed by unscrupulous men who, giving in to the temptation of easy money, disseminate death by striking down hope and destroying many families.”

