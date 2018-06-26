Catholic World News

USCCB initiative touts program as alternative to detaining immigrant families

June 26, 2018

» Continue to this story on @USCCBJFI

CWN Editor's Note: The Family Case Management Program, which President Trump ended last year, “works,” but “Trump just won’t use it,” according to a tweet from the USCCB’s Justice for Immigrants initiative. “There are much better options than taking kids from their parents or locking them up together.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!