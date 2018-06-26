Catholic World News

Patriarch calls on Iraqi lawmakers to unite around nation’s common good

June 26, 2018

» Continue to this story on Chaldean Patriarchate of Babylon

CWN Editor's Note: “Christians in all churches are praying these days to have a strong National Government that can lead Iraq to the port of peace and unity,” Cardinal-designate Louis Raphaël I Sako wrote as he wished Iraqi Muslims a happy Eid al-Fitr, the day that marks the conclusion of Ramadan.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!