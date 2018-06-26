Catholic World News

Under pressure from Vice President Pence, US aid is directed to Iraqi Christian, Yazidi communities

June 26, 2018

» Continue to this story on Washington Post

CWN Editor's Note: Earlier in June, a congressman and former National Security Advisor called on Vice President Pence to help Iraq’s Christians.

