Muslim-Christian violence claims at least 86 lives in Nigeria

June 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: After Muslim Fulani herdsmen attacked several Christian villages, “the killings immediately triggered reprisals as young people from the villages set up road blocks and killed anyone suspected of being Muslim and Fulani,” according to the report. Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation (191 million people), is 50% Muslim and 40% Christian.

