New Hampshire bans conversion therapy, discrimination based on gender identity

June 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A state lawmaker criticized an evangelical Protestant church for offering a 12-step program to assist persons who wish to resist acting on unwanted homosexual attractions—even though such programs have not been banned.

