Networking and hope are important, Pope tells new Vatican education foundation

June 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Identity, quality, and the common good were among the other themes of the Pope’s address to the Gravissimum Educationis Foundation, which Pope Francis founded in 2015. (Gravissimum Educationis is the title of the Second Vatican Council’s 1965 Declaration on Christian Education.)

