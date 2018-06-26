Catholic World News

Pontifical Academy for Life goes beyond ‘cold re-offering of doctrine,’ prelate says

June 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: At a press conference (video), Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, the academy’s president since 2016, reviewed the academy’s activities over the last year. The theme of the academy’s annual general assembly, which began on June 25, is “Equal beginnings. But then? A global responsibility.” On June 25, Pope Francis also addressed the academy.

