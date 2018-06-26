Catholic World News

Australia’s head of state meets with Pope Francis

June 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Governor General Peter Cosgrove met with the Pope, the Vatican Secretary of State, and the Vatican Secretary for Relations with States. The parties discussed migration, climate change, regional peace, and “the current discussion on the protection of minors and vulnerable people”—a reference to the clerical abuse scandal. Cosgrove presented the Pope with a soccer jersey.

