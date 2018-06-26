Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State: all European nations should share responsibility of assisting refugees

June 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin agreed with Giuseppe Conte, Italy’s new prime minister, in calling on other EU nations to do more to assist refugees so that the responsibility does not fall disproportionally on a few nations. A mini-summit of European leaders failed to produce an agreement.

