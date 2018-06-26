Catholic World News

Report: Catholic prelates in Turkey congratulate Erdogan for election victory

June 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Armenian Catholic Archbishop Levon Zekiyan of Istanbul was among the non-Muslim religious leaders who congratulated strongman Recep Tayyip Erdogan upon his re-election, according to the state-run news agency.

