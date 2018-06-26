Catholic World News

Nicaragua: cardinal rushes to city to prevent new massacre, leads Eucharistic procession

June 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A report by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, requested by the opposition at talks brokered by the bishops, found that the Ortega regime has killed 212 protesters in recent months (Spanish-language link). Following the report, violence erupted again, and a baby was killed.

