Reuters twisted Pope’s words to attack Trump, journalist charges

June 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Breitbart journalist Thomas Williams has charged that the Reuters news service twisted the words of Pope Francis to create an inaccurate impression that the Pontiff was criticizing President Trump’s immigration policies. In the full interview, the Pope said: “The problem already existed there. It’s not just an issue with Trump but goes back to prior governments.”

