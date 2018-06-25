Catholic World News

Former Irish president opposes Baptism for children

June 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Mary McAleese, the former president of Ireland, has voiced her opposition to the baptism of children, saying that the practice produces ‘infant conscripts who are held to lifelong obligations of obedience.” McAleese, who is also an outspoken champion of women’s ordination, holds a licentiate in canon law from the Pontifical Gregorian university.

