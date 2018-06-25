Catholic World News

Ireland: culture minister, leader in abortion drive, leads Communion service

June 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Ireland’s culture minister, Josepha Madigan, who was a leader in the campaign to allow for legal abortion, led a Communion service at her Dublin parish after a priest failed to appear to celebrate Mass. Madigan had been scheduled to serve as a lector if the priest had arrived.

