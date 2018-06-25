Catholic World News

Defend ‘human ecology,’ Pope urges Pontifical Academy for Life

June 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis encouraged the Pontifical Academy for Life to focus on “human ecology” and to defend “the ethical and spiritual quality of life in all of its phases.” He made his remarks in an address to participants in a two-day conference on “Equal beginnings. But then? A global responsibility.”

