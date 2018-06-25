Catholic World News

Vatican removes Indian cardinal from leadership role, citing financial scandal

June 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Congregation for Eastern Churches, acting with the approval of Pope Francis, has named an apostolic administrator for the Archeparchy (archdiocese) of Ernakulam in India, effectively sidelining Cardinal George Alencherry, the leader of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church. Citing a “grave situation of ecclesiastical division,” the Vatican ruled that Cardinal Alencherry “should absolutely not be involved in the decisions regarding the Archeparchy.”



Cardinal Alencherry has been criticized and even sued by Syro-Malabar priests, who blamed him for improper real-estate transactions that resulted in huge losses for the archeparchy. A Vatican investigation confirmed the cardinal’s culpability.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

