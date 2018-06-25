Catholic World News

Pope reflects on ‘wonder, surprise, and gratitude’ surrounding St. John the Baptist’s birth

June 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope devoted his Sunday Angelus address (video) on June 24 to the Gospel reading for the Nativity of St. John the Baptist.

