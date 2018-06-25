Catholic World News

Carmelite nun beatified in Paraguay

June 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Known as “la Chiquitunga,” Blessed María Guggiari Echeverría, OCD, “enthusiastically joined Catholic Action and took care of the elderly, sick, and imprisoned,” Pope Francis said on June 24. “She died at the age of 34, accepting her illness with serenity. The witness of this young Blessed is an invitation to all young people, especially Paraguayans, to live life with generosity, gentleness and joy.”

