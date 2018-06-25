Catholic World News

Pope renames Curia’s communications department

June 25, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis created the Secretariat for Communication in 2015; on February 27, he decided to rename it the Dicastery for Communication. The Vatican announced the change on June 23.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!