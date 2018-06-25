Catholic World News

Do not seek a ‘conciliatory syncretism,’ Pope says to interreligious association

June 25, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: An “attitude of openness to others,” the Pope said to members of a French interreligious association, “never seeks a conciliatory syncretism; on the contrary, it always seeks sincerely to enrich itself with differences, with the will to understand them in order to respect them better.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!