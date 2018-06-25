Catholic World News

Vatican convicts former Holy See diplomat for child pornography

June 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Carlo Alberto Capella, who worked at the Apostolic Nunciature in Washington, was sentenced to five years in prison. The Vatican Press Office stated that the priest was charged with “the possession and distribution of child pornography with the aggravating circumstance of its large quantity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

