Clergy in the Middle East should not be living in luxury, Pope tells ROACO

June 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The Middle East suffers, it weeps,” the Pope added in his off-the-cuff remarks to the Reunion of Aid Agencies for the Eastern Churches (ROACO). “The world powers look at it not with much concern for their culture, their faith, the life of those people, but they look at it to get a piece and have greater dominance.” (The Vatican Press Office released the text of the Pope’s prepared remarks.)

