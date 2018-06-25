Catholic World News

‘Go ahead with courage’ in assisting refugees and children, Pope tells head of Order of Malta

June 25, 2018

» Continue to this story on Sovereign Order of Malta

CWN Editor's Note: On June 22, Pope Francis received Fra’ Giacomo Dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto, who became the 80th Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta earlier this year.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!