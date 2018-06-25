Catholic World News

Philippine president mocks idea of original sin, utters blasphemies against God

June 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Describing President Rodrigo Duterte as “a psychological freak, a psychopath [with] an abnormal mind,” Bishop Arturo Bastes of Sorsogon asked the faithful to “fervently pray to the Lord that such blasphemous utterances and dictatorial tendencies of this madman will cease.” The nation of 104 million is 83% Catholic, 5% Protestant, and 5% Muslim.

