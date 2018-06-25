Catholic World News

Hong Kong’s new bishop asks Pope to accept early resignation

June 25, 2018

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Yeung Ming-cheung, 72, was installed as Hong Kong’s bishop in August 2017. In Rome for an ad limina visit, he asked the Pope to accept his resignation before the customary age of 75 so that he can devote himself to ministry to the poor. Commenting on Vatican negotiations with China, the prelate said, “We want to pray for [the Pope], for the Church in China, and for all those who have sacrificed their lives for the faith in China, so that we too can be ready to sacrifice our lives for the Gospel.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!