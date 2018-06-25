Catholic World News

China: government spokesman responds to Pope’s Reuters interview

June 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Geng Shuan, spokesman for the Communist regime’s foreign ministry, addressed a question about Pope Francis’s recent interview with Reuters. “China and the Vatican have been in effective contacts,” Shuan stated. “China is always sincere about improving its ties with the Vatican and has been making unremitting efforts to that end.”

